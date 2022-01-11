U.P. man sentenced for stealing lumber

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Raymond Vertort of Stephenson has been sentenced to probation and a suspended jail sentence for stealing over $100,000 in timber from the State of Michigan.

Vertort owns R&J Logging and independent logging company and was bound over for trial in July, He pleaded guilty to trespassing with damages to state land – $20,000 or more in October. R&J Logging had a contract to enter and log on state land, however Vertort allegedly marked and took lumber that was not allowed under the contract and in areas not included in the agreement.

Vertort was sentenced before Judge Chris Ninomiya, in Menominee Circuit Court, to three years probation and a suspended six months in jail, plus costs and restitution. He is also now barred from bidding on DNR logging contracts as part of the plea agreement.

“I’m proud of the work done to secure this guilty plea and sentence against Mr. Vetort,” Nessel said. “This serves as a reminder that stealing our State’s resources will not be tolerated by my office.”

Vertort will pay $119,529.40 in restitution, $50,000 of that was due by sentencing. A restitution hearing will be allowed to determine if previous payments will be credited to the restitution amount.