U.P. man uses a chainsaw to stop home invasion

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH RANGE, MI – A man used a chainsaw to defend himself after two people allegedly committed a home invasion in the Upper Peninsula’s South Range area this weekend.

A man and woman were arrested after the male suspect allegedly pulled a knife on a person inside the home early Saturday, the Houghton County sheriff’s office told WLUC. The victim then used a chainsaw to fend off the male suspect. There were no injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies found the suspects in another home on the Keweenaw Peninsula after a lengthy search. One suspect was identified as a woman, 40, from South Range, who is being charged with home invasion. The other is a man, 32, from Warren, who is being charged with home invasion and felonious assault.

The suspects were being held in the Houghton County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar