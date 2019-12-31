CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials are urging people in the area to stay home and stay off the roads.
“At this time we would ask you to please stay home and not drive unless absolutely necessary. We have hundreds of trees down all over the county,” Chippewa sheriff’s officials posted on social media Monday evening.
Authorities say emergency crews are working to clear the roadways, but they worry that darkness and poor visibility will make it difficult for drivers’ efforts to figure out if the road in front of them is clear for travel.
Around 17,000 homes remained without power in the Upper Peninsula Tuesday as crews continued to clear debris and restore power.
In an update sent Tuesday morning, Cloverland Electric says it is operating with “all hands on deck” as several support crews have arrived in the area to assist in power restoration efforts.
Cloverland went on to say the damage caused by the storm will likely cause a multi-day outage.
U.P. sheriff urges residents to ‘please stay home’ after winter storm
