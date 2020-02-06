U.S. Army announces joint military training in Michigan called “Winter Strike”

ALPENA, Mich. (WLNS) – A new, cold-weather, joint military exercise called “Winter Strike” happened late last month in Michigan, according to an announcement from the U.S. Army today.



The exercise took place at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center.



The National Guard Bureau identified Northern Strike 20-2, known as” Winter Strike,” as a new addition to the Northern Strike exercise program.



“We are excited to have added another dynamic component to the Northern Strike exercise program this year,” said Col. John Miner, commander, Alpena CRTC. “We’re calling it ‘Winter Strike,’ and the opportunities it presents for DoD and coalition forces to hone combined integration and readiness under challenging conditions are quite robust.”



This cold weather readiness event for U.S. and coalition forces uses the Michigan National Guard’s facilities for advanced training. The same bases hold exercises each summer.



“Northern Michigan is home to 147,000 acres of ground maneuver area, as well as the largest military operating airspace east of the Mississippi River,” said Miner. “Our partners and Allies come here from around the world for joint readiness events because the opportunities for multi-domain integration at Michigan’s facilities are quite simply unmatched.”



“Winter Strike” included field artillery and airfield operations as well as joint fires integration and close air support.



“It’s been fantastic to work with the other forces we’re aligned with, with Michigan, and the post here at Camp Grayling,” said Master Sgt. Jamie Preder, 1-120 Field Artillery, Wisconsin National Guard. “Camp Grayling has been flexible in making sure this event is all it can be.”



Northern Strike 20-2 was connected to Emerald Warrior 20-1 which is a Department of Defense exercise focusing on irregular warfare in a joint, NATO combined, realistic training environment.



U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command exercise improves tactics, techniques and procedures for future air and ground deployments.

U.S. Army soldiers from C Battery, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard conduct a Fire Control Alignment Test (FCAT) to ensure the M777A2 155mm howitzers are properly aligned to provide an accurate fire mission at Camp Grayling, Mich., during joint training exercise Northern Strike 20-2 (“Winter Strike,”) January 24, 2020. (Photo Credit: Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)