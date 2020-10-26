U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sends 3 million COVID-19 tests to Michigan

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending 3,000,000 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to the State of Michigan to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapid point of care tests, which can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes, will be distributed at the discretion of Governor Gretchen Whitmer to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as she deems fit.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shipped over 210,000 COVID-19 rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as Michigan nursing homes, assisted living facilities and to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the state. As of October 26 over 873,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Michigan.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Michigan schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD.

In preliminary feedback, the State of Michigan shared they have sent 45,000 tests to their long term care facilities, 12,000 to their Department of Corrections, 80,000 to psychiatric hospitals and also to the National Guard for training purposes.