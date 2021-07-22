U.S. House passes PFAS action act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Recently, the U.S house passed the PFAS Action Act; the goal being to regulate toxic chemicals that can be found in our drinking water.

Adam’s Plating is one of 14 PFAS sites the Lansing area. The legislation now moves on to the senate. PFAS is a man-made chemical used in industry and consumer products.

After fighting for years, Michigan lawmakers are now one step closer to protecting Michiganders from PFAS.

PFAS is also known as the “forever chemical”, having been found at 11,000 sites in Michigan.

“We know where PFAS exist because we’re testing more than any other state,” said

The chemical can be found in several household items- like non-stick cookware, food packaging and foam used to extinguish fires.

“I’ll tell you all the pentagon isn’t going to prioritize cleaning up these military sites until these chemicals are listed as the hazardous substances they are. The longer we delay it, the worst the problem becomes,” said U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell.

PFAS is linked to cancer, infertility, liver damage, and more; the chemical does not break down in the body, it only builds up.

U.S. Representative Dan Kildee has stated how the act shifts the timeline for public health,

“Our act, the act that we were able to vote on yesterday would set a more aggressive timeline for actions to protect public health.”

The PFAS Action Act requires that the federal government label the chemical as hazardous, and requires national drinking water standards to be followed. Water systems with high PFAS contamination will have to be cleaned up.

Something Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin says is needed in Holly,

“Indeed they tested it and came forward saying we do have a problem with PFAS in that area spilling into private wells. Holly, Michigan does not have the money to remediate that PFAS.”

Additionally, the legislation will also test the drinking waters in schools.

“We know it is bad this gets their attention and get to the President,” said Representative Fred Lipton.

The legislation will now move on to the Senate.