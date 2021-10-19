U.S. Marshals offering up to $10K for info on Lansing double-homicide suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Western District of Michigan are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that directly leads to the arrest of Brion Reynolds.

On Sept. 16 around 5:30 p.m. Reynolds is accused of shooting two women, Alexis Brown and Michelle Roper and injuring a kid.

After he allegedly shot the women, law enforcement say he then took two young girls, Lilliana Reynolds and Zymani Reynolds and an Amber Alert was issued.

Later that night, the two girls were found safe at a home in north Lansing. Reynolds has been on the run ever since.

On Sept. 20, multiple felony charges were issued against Reynold through the 54-A District Court, including two counts of open murder, three assault with intent to commit murder and weapon charges.

If you have any information on Reynolds, you’re asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED (926-8332) or go to usmarshals.gov/tips.