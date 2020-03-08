U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin to continue ‘Wells and Waterways Tour’ in Lansing

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. After the new member of Congress supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump, she will have to run for re-election in a Trump friendly district. Though she is considered a vulnerable freshman incumbent who ousted a Republican congressman, she maintains robust fundraising and has the strong backing of her party. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Lansing, Mich (WLNS)– U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI 8th District) will continue her ‘Wells and Waterways Tour’ Sunday afternoon in Lansing, by making a stop at the Lansing Board of Water and Light Dye Conditioning Plant.

Rep. Slotkin kicked off the tour Thursday to highlight water quality concerns like PFAS facing communities in the 8th district. Davisburg was the first stop on the tour. The Congresswoman spoke about testing private wells and legislation like her PFAS Monitoring Act that has passed into law.

PFAS Sites in Mich. as of Feb. 26, 2020

Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminate drinking water nationwide and have been found at hundreds of sites across the country, particularly near military bases that use a firefighting foam containing the chemicals.

There have been 82 different contamination sites identified in Michigan as of late Feb., according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great lakes, and Energy, or EGLE.

Earlier this year, the state of Michigan announced they’re suing 17 companies for their role in PFAS contamination across the state.

Exposure to PFAS can lead to decreased fertility, pregnancy-induced hypertension and/or preeclampsia, liver damage, thyroid disease, problems with cholesterol levels, immune system problems, and increased likelihood of cancer. PFAS has even been found in the blood of newborns after being absorbed by the mother.

In Lansing, Slotkin plans to discuss ways to protect Michigan public water systems.