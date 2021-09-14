U.S. Secretary of Education to stop in Lansing as part of “Return to School Road Trip,”

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be making a stop in Lansing as part of his department’s “Return to School Road Trip.”

The bus tour begins on Monday, Sept. 20 in Wisconsin and Cardona will make his way around the mid-west before ending up in Lansing Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23.

The topic of conversation in Lansing is going to be early childhood education.

The goal of the trip is to highlight the return to in-person learning this fall.

“The best part of fall is welcoming students back for a new school year, and I’m thrilled to be traveling across the Midwest to celebrate the return to safe in-person learning,” said Secretary Cardona. “The return to school this year is more special than ever, after many of our nation’s students have been disconnected from their peers, educators, classrooms, school communities and learning routines for over a year. I’m excited to kick off our Return to School Road Trip next week, where we will meet with students of all ages, dedicated educators and school staff, and community leaders doing critical work to bring students back to in-person learning safely this fall.”

Cardona and deputy secretary Cindy Marten will also be visiting Mt. Pleasant, Detroit and Canton in the Mitten state.