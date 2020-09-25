U.S. Secretary of Energy to visit FRIB

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A member of President Trump’s Cabinet will be making two stops in Michigan next week, including a visit to East Lansing.

Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will at Michigan State University on Tuesday for a noon ceremony at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams project.

The massive FRIB facility is funded by the Department of Energy, MSU and the State of Michigan.

On Wednesday, Secretary Brouillette will tour the Ford Engineering Laboratory in Detroit.

There he will where he will learn about the cutting-edge, innovative work Ford is pursuing to make traditional automobiles and electric vehicles safer and more efficient.