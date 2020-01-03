U.S. Sen. Gary Peters’ campaign submits signatures for place on ballot

First term Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters is taking a major step in his bid for re-election.

Friday the Peters campaign submitted more than 24,000 signatures to place him on the 2020 ballot.

“Thank you to the hundreds of volunteers from all across the state who have joined our campaign to make sure we keep delivering for people of Michigan,” said the Democrat Peters.

According to the campaign news release, signatures were gathered from every State House and State Senate district, and in all 83 counties in Michigan.

Peters likely will be challenged by Republican John James, who ran against incumbent Senator Debbie Stabenow, with the support of President Donald Trump.