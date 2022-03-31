LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s very own Sen. Gary Peters got a chance to meet with Hon. Kentaji Brown Jackson on Thursday.

The U.S. senator expressed his intent to vote for Judge Jackson’s confirmation.

I was pleased to meet with Judge Jackson today and am impressed by her distinguished and wide-ranging legal career, extensive qualifications, character, and work ethic. Supreme Court rulings have an enormous impact on Americans and our way of life – from accessing quality, affordable health care to workers’ rights, women’s reproductive rights, environmental protections and voting rights – and speaking with Judge Jackson today reaffirmed my belief that she has the experience, temperament and commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of all Americans that is necessary to serve on our nation’s highest court. I look forward to voting for Judge Jackson’s confirmation.” U.S. Senator Gary Peters