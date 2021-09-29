U.S. Senators and Gov. Whitmer announce over $800,000 in funding for Center for Family Health Inc.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the General Motors Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. – GM announced a $2.2 billion USD investment at its Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. GM’s first all-electric truck will be a pickup with production scheduled to begin in late 2021. Detroit-Hamtramck will be GM’s first fully-dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — Today, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $839,438 in funding to support Center For Family Health, Inc.

“Every Michigander deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare. I am grateful to the Biden Administration and the Michigan Democratic delegation for making ARP funding possible, so that we can address the kitchen-table issues that affect Michigan every day. These ARP grants will help community health centers expand access to quality, affordable healthcare across our state, making a real difference in the lives of Michiganders.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the American Rescue Plan.

Funding will go towards health care construction and renovation projects along with new equipment. This will provide COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations.