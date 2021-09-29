U.S. Senators and Gov. Whitmer announce over $800,000 in funding for Center for Family Health Inc.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — Today, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $839,438 in funding to support Center For Family Health, Inc.
“Every Michigander deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare. I am grateful to the Biden Administration and the Michigan Democratic delegation for making ARP funding possible, so that we can address the kitchen-table issues that affect Michigan every day. These ARP grants will help community health centers expand access to quality, affordable healthcare across our state, making a real difference in the lives of Michiganders.”Governor Gretchen Whitmer
This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and was included in the American Rescue Plan.
Funding will go towards health care construction and renovation projects along with new equipment. This will provide COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations.
“The nurses, doctors and health care providers in these centers serve individuals and families who often fall through the cracks of our health care system. They are on the front lines of this public health crisis and have been challenged like never before. That’s why securing this funding was such a high priority for me. I’m grateful for their heroic work in keeping Michigan families safe.”Senator Stabenow