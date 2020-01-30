U.S. Soldiers reunite with loved ones after deployment

It’s a day to remember for hundreds of Michigan families all across the state.



As U.S. Troops are reunited with their loved ones, after being away for months serving our country in Cuba.



Holding back tears, as one family welcomes their Solider home.



“We’ve been waiting for this moment since the very first day.” said Amber Williamson, Wife to Sgt Gerald Williamson.



Sgt. Gerald Williamson was deployed back in April and has been waiting to hug his kids ever since.



“I didn’t think it was going to be as emotional as it was, but it made me tear up.” Said Sgt Gerald Williamson, Michigan National Guard.



Sgt. Williamson was in Cuba for special operation.



“This is my 2nd tour, easier than the first one, mission wise. Harder family wise.” Said Sgt. Williamson.



“I’m so proud, so proud.” Amber added.

“It’s hard for us at home, but to be able to separate yourself. From your family, that has to be hard the part because they don’t have anybody there. To pick them back up and tell them it’s going to be okay. They just have to keep working.” said Amber.



While Sgt. Williamson is happy to be home, he is not forgetting about his brothers and sisters who are deployed all around the world.



“You’re always thinking about it. Something runs across the news or something, you’re always thinking about it.” Sgt. Williamson added.



“Were going to go home,”

“We’re actually going to have a family Christmas. Open presents when we get home, just enjoy” Amber said.