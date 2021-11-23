UAW, Ford and others create policy for vaccination status disclosure

File- In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo a UAW flag flies near strikers outside the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich. A General Motors contract offer to striking union members has wage increases or lump-sum payments in all four years. But a person briefed on the offer says it was rejected because it took money from other places to fund profit sharing and didn’t give temporary workers a clear path to a full-time job. Still, the offer made late Monday is likely to be the framework for whatever agreement is reached to end the strike by 49,000 workers that has halted production in the U.S. and severely cut output in Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — As of Monday, the COVID-19 Task Force created by UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis has agreed on a policy of voluntary and confidential disclosure of vaccination status for UAW members.

All four companies will communicate further with their employees of how and when to report their vaccination status.

The Task Force is urging all members, coworkers, and their families to get vaccinated and get booster vaccinations against COVID-19.

The UAW also acknowledged that there are personal reasons that may prevent some members from being vaccinated, such as health issues or religious beliefs.

Further review of OSHA and CDC guidelines has led the Task Force to decide that “it is in the best interest of worker safety to continue masks in all worksites at this time,” citing the spread of the Delta variant and the high rate of transmission in some areas that continue to be a serious health threat.

The Task Force will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and all legal and procedural changes to CDC and OSHA guidelines, to ensure that everything possible is being done to keep families, members and employees safe.