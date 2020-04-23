UAW Local 602 makes plans to restart operations

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The United Auto Workers Local 602 is making plans to restart operations.

In a Facebook post, the Lansing Delta Township team announced they’re actively making plans to return to production.

The chapter has not confirmed a definite start date, but have been working with government officials and the UAW to ensure that there are enough resources and equipment for the plant.

During the week of April 27, the chapter will not operate on a regular production schedule.

However, during this week, leaders might call a small group to support the restart planning.

If a worker is needed during this time, they will be contacted directly.