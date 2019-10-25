UAW Local 602 rejects GM contract deal

Nationwide the vote continues to be counted for the ratification of the proposed GM-UAW contract.

Locally, the members of UAW Local 602 have rejected the contract.

By a margin of 58 percent “No” to 42 percent “Yes” the ratification was rejected.

Skilled trades workers voted 61 percent in favor of the contract as opposed to 39 percent against.

Production workers voted 41 percent “Yes” to 59 percent “No”.

Nationwide voting wraps up today.

>>>Track the nationwide voting

The tentative agreement provides higher wages, an $11,000 signing bonus but does not save three plants that GM has targeted for closing.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated