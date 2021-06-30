UAW members will soon be able to work mask-free

FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblyman works on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The United Auto Workers have reached a deal with the Big Three automakers to allow some union members to work without face masks.

The union announced today that it negotiated the deal with a virus task force representing Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler).

Since auto factories reopened, about 150,000 UAW members have been wearing face masks on the job to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They have also been practicing social distancing and increased sanitation.

Under this deal, auto workers who are fully vaccinated will be able to work without masks starting on July 12th. Those who are not vaccinated will have to keep wearing masks, and the other safety precautions will continue regardless.