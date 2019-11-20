UAW President Gary Jones has resigned

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - More Michigan companies are hiring military veterans and Lansing-area employers are some of the most active in the state.

Michigan added 113 companies and organizations to the state’s Veteran-Friendly Employer program in fiscal year 2019 which is a 51 percent increase from the year before.

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month and the latest Veteran-Friendly Employers will be awarded by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist at an event in East Lansing tomorrow morning.

Established in 2013, the Veteran-Friendly Employer program now has 334 employers who collectively employ more than 30,000 veterans.