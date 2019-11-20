UAW President Gary Jones has resigned

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich. Jones is taking a paid leave of absence amid a federal investigation of corruption in the union. The UAW said Jones requested the leave, which is effective Sunday, Nov. 3. The federal government has been investigating fraud and misuse of funds at the UAW for more than two years. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) United Auto Workers President Gary Jones has resigned effective immediately, according to his attorney.

