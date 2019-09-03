UAW president joins Labor Day march days after FBI search

FILE – In this March 11, 2019 file photo, Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers union addresses delegates to the union’s bargaining convention in Detroit. In recent years, Detroit automakers have been at relative peace with the UAW union because times have been good and profit-sharing checks have been fat. That all could change this week when talks open Monday, July 15 on new four-year contracts with the union representing 142,000 workers across the nation. Auto companies want to cut labor costs and end a gap with those at foreign-owned factories in the U.S. At bargaining convention in March, Jones told delegates that the union is raising strike pay and said the union would walk out if necessary. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) – The United Auto Workers president walked a portion of Detroit’s traditional Labor Day parade just days after FBI agents searched his home while a small group of protesting union members called for his resignation.

UAW President Gary Jones exited Monday’s parade route before its completion and didn’t speak to union members gathered afterward. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg told the Detroit News that Jones left because of another commitment.

Federal agents searched Jones’ suburban Detroit home Wednesday in apparently another step in a corruption investigation of union officials and Fiat Chrysler executives.

Some union members at the parade told the Detroit Free Press that unity is needed for current contract talks with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

About 20 marchers hoisted signs with messages such as “Reform the UAW!”