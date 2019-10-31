UAW reaches tentative contract agreement with Ford

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, March 28, 2019, the Ford Motor company logo at the auto show in Denver, USA. Carmaker Ford said Thursday June 27, 2019, it is shedding 12,000 jobs in Europe as it streamlines operations in the region to increase profitability. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DETROIT (WLNS/AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining.

“Our national negotiators elected by their local unions have voted unanimously to recommend to the UAW-Ford National Council the proposed tentative agreement,” said UAW Vice President Rory Gamble.

The union says the deal was reached Wednesday night but didn’t give details.

“Out of respect for our members, we will refrain from commenting or releasing full details of the agreement until the UAW-Ford Council leaders meet and review the details,” said Gamble.

It says the deal has to be approved by committees of national union leaders and local officials who will meet in Detroit Friday. Then it will be sent to Ford’s 55,000 union workers for a ratification vote.

The agreement likely will mirror the pact approved by General Motors workers after a 40-day strike.

The GM contract has a mix of pay raises and lump-sum checks, a quicker path to full wages for new hires and assurances that temporary workers can become full-time. It also includes $7.7 billion in investments at U.S. factories.