UAW reinstates mask mandate

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis will require all personnel to wear masks at all plants, offices and warehouse, regardless of their vaccination status, starting Aug. 4.

The groups said they made the decision to align with the newest guidelines from the CDC.

The COVID-19 Joint Task Force, comprised of all the groups listed above, met and decided it was best for worker safety for everyone to start wearing masks again.

The UAW said they know masks can be uncomfortable but said they’re necessary right now with the spread of the Delta variant.

“We know that the best way to fight this virus is by getting vaccinated. The Task Force is strongly encouraging all members, coworkers and their families to roll up their sleeves so we can move more quickly on once again relaxing mask protocols. The more our members, coworkers and their families are vaccinated, the quicker we can vanquish this deadly pandemic.

We will continue to closely monitor this situation to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our families, members and employees safe.”