LANSING, Mich. — The UAW union issued a counterproposal Tuesday in response to General Motors’ proposal.

In a news release, UAW General Motors Vice President and Director, Terry Dittes called for reforms across healthcare coverage, wages, temporary employees, skilled trades and job security.

The use of temporary workers is at the top of the UAW’s request for proposed changes. Typically, temps are hired to do the same work as full-time employees, but for less money and fewer benefits. The union is asking GM for greater temporary worker protections including a more streamlined and clear path for temps to become permanent employees.

The copy of the UAW’s counterproposal from Local 652 from their Facebook page is below.

Tuesday marks day 16 since about 46,000 UAW members went on strike.