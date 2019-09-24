UAW workers gather to sign up for strike assistance benefits

Local GM Union workers are still out on the picket lines.



Many of them gathered earlier at the local 602 Union Hall to sign up for strike assistance benefits.



When picketers hit the lines, General Motors shut off their medical insurance.



The time they spend out on the line is what qualifies them to recieve these benefits.



The morning strikers tell me losing their health insurance was the first thing on their mind, when deciding to picket.



They say they want to stay healthy and make sure they’re in good shape when they go back to work…and that their families are still covered.



“They want to make sure their children are taken care of properly. This is something that is really important to make sure that the benefits are covered. Benefits for our members is our top priority. When you are out here on strike there are a lot of unknowns and not sure what is going to happen the next few days. We don’t know how long we are going to be out there.” said Bill Reed, UAW local 602 President.



The event will go on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.



To qualify you must bring your the last four digits of your social security number, the birth dates for each dependent and know what insurance they had previously.