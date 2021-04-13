Uber CEO says the company could get into cannabis delivery

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. Uber is giving its U.K. drivers the minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, following a recent court ruling that said they should be classified as workers and entitled to such benefits, the company announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(WLNS) — Uber could start delivering cannabis.

Uber’s CEO says once federal regulations allow the company to do so.

Currently, marijuana is illegal under federal law, but some lawmakers have expressed a willingness to change the policy.

The Federal Government has allowed states to legalize cannabis with very little interference.

So far, 16 states including Michigan, along with the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

Right now, cannabis delivery services are available in California, Nevada, and Oregon.

