Uber CEO says the company could get into cannabis delivery

(ABC4) - On Tuesday, the FDA and CDC called for a pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in order to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

According to a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they are investigating clots in six women that occurred in the days after vaccination. The clots were observed along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”