(WLNS) — Uber could start delivering cannabis.
Uber’s CEO says once federal regulations allow the company to do so.
Currently, marijuana is illegal under federal law, but some lawmakers have expressed a willingness to change the policy.
The Federal Government has allowed states to legalize cannabis with very little interference.
So far, 16 states including Michigan, along with the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use.
Right now, cannabis delivery services are available in California, Nevada, and Oregon.
Uber CEO says the company could get into cannabis delivery
(WLNS) — Uber could start delivering cannabis.