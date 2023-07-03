DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Pictures of a home in DeWitt Township are orbiting all around social media because it’s shaped just like a spaceship!

And the story behind the home, an abandoned estate that needs a new owner, is even more interesting.

“My phone keeps ringing for showing requests.” said Stacie Neros, realtor at Keller Willimams who’s in charge of selling the home.

It looks like something that landed here straight from a galaxy far, far away.

“When this was not overgrown what this looked like, it was beautiful and there were lights everywhere,” Neros continued.

Hence the name of the estate, “Light Landings.”

“The attorney brought it to me and said, ‘I have one for you, I’m not sure you’re gonna wanna touch it.’ And I came out and looked at it and I said, ‘Oh give it to me, I’ll take it,'” Neros said.

The home was built to look just like a flying saucer by an innovative man named Robert Clark.

“I love the layout. I mean it’s just so cool, he drew everything out,” said Neros.

He designed and completed this mission of his in 1994. The home has been vacant since his death last December. He was 85-years-old.

“He was a naturalist. He had obviously a passion for space, a passion for health. The home was a wellness center, so there are like offices on this side of the wall.”

Just like his passion, it has tons of space and sits on more than 20 acres of land. It has three bedrooms, three baths and additional rooms throughout.

And the roof is shaped just like a flying saucer. Neros says the architecture is one of a kind.

“It’s all rounded. Rounded walls, round mirrors, round windows. He avoided straight lines.”

Neros says the home does need some modern work done.

“And it’s not typical work because people don’t come across round houses everyday.”

It’s priced just under $360,000 and being sold as is.

Click here for more information.