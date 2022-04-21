OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 16-year-old boy from the United Kingdom was arrested after threatening to cause violence at Cranbook in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan as well as high schools in Brandon, Lake Orion and Oxford.

The teen allegedly made threats on April 8. He was arrested on April 18.

“As I said at the time, we were going to be aggressive to hold perpetrators accountable,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “In conjunction with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and police officials from the United Kingdom, that has in fact occurred and a suspect has been arrested. Let this serve as a message to anyone who would threaten our schools or any other institution in Oakland County. We will come for you.”

In total, 14 agencies participated in the investigation, including the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety.

In total, 37 businesses and schools across America received threats from the teen, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Homeland Security is coordinating with police in the United Kingdom in regards to possible charges. The teen was released to his parents while the investigation continues.

The threats were allegedly made by phone and displayed Florida and New York area codes.

According to authorities, the suspect called Oxford High School and claimed to be Ethan Crumbley, the teen charged with shooting Oxford High School and killing multiple people.

The suspect, using a British accent, said he was going to “finish the job.”

He then called again feigning an Indian accent. He claimed to be inside the school while other teenagers could be heard laughing in the background. The school told the suspect that law enforcement had been contacted which prompted him to hang up.

His third call was answered by a Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy. The caller then threatened to slap the officer. Laughter was heard again.

The Sheriff’s office says in his call to Brandon, the caller claimed that a man in a black pickup truck was in the parking lot of the school with an AR-15 and that the man was going to shoot up the school. Detectives called the number back and the boy claimed to be Ethan Crumbley again.