BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a car crash in Blackman Township.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began pursuing a speeding Jeep Wrangler at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies tried to pull over the car, but the Wrangler fled from police, driving north on Roberts Street from Page Avenue.

During the chase, the car rolled over four times, somehow landing on all four tires. The car continued to run from police onto Ganson Street and Michigan Avenue.

Two 15-year-old boys were thrown from the car during the flip, but deputies did not see them, the sheriff’s office said.

The car finally crashed a second time near the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Dettman Road. Three people left the Jeep and were arrested. All three were hurt.

Shortly after, a 911 call was received from a resident living near the site of the first crash. The call notified deputies of the two 15-year-olds thrown in the first crash.

One of the teens thrown from the car in the initial crash died from their injuries.

The driver was later identified as a 15-year-old boy that had taken the car without permission.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver and four other teens, aged 15-17, were driving around Jackson County shooting at cars with an Orbeez gun.

An Orbeez gun is a type of toy gun that shoots small gel pellets, called Orbeez.

Alongside the toy gun was a fifth of alcohol.

The teens were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries but is still hospitalized. One other passenger was released from the hospital and another remains in critical condition with a broken neck. Another is in critical condition at Motts Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. The names of the teenagers involved have not been released.