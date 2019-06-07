Michigan

Undocumented migrant wanted for sex crimes arrested in Michigan

Honduran man was taken into custody without incident during traffic stop

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:32 PM EDT

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Detroit arrested a man from Honduras who was wanted for numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Border patrol agents working with the Detroit Police Department arrested the 24-year-old Honduran national who was illegally in the United States and wanted on four felony counts in Detroit.

The man was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop early Thursday morning and transported to the Detroit Border Patrol Station for processing.

“This is a great example of how law enforcement agencies can work together to make our communities a safer place to work and live,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Alan Booth.

During processing, officers confirmed a warrant for three felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor and one felony count of third degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

The man has been transferred to the custody of the Detroit Police Department.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local