Undocumented migrant wanted for sex crimes arrested in Michigan
Honduran man was taken into custody without incident during traffic stop
DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Detroit arrested a man from Honduras who was wanted for numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Border patrol agents working with the Detroit Police Department arrested the 24-year-old Honduran national who was illegally in the United States and wanted on four felony counts in Detroit.
The man was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop early Thursday morning and transported to the Detroit Border Patrol Station for processing.
“This is a great example of how law enforcement agencies can work together to make our communities a safer place to work and live,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Alan Booth.
During processing, officers confirmed a warrant for three felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor and one felony count of third degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.
The man has been transferred to the custody of the Detroit Police Department.
