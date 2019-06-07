Undocumented migrant wanted for sex crimes arrested in Michigan

Courtesy: Dept. of Homeland Security Detroit U.S. Border Patrol

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Detroit arrested a man from Honduras who was wanted for numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Border patrol agents working with the Detroit Police Department arrested the 24-year-old Honduran national who was illegally in the United States and wanted on four felony counts in Detroit.

The man was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop early Thursday morning and transported to the Detroit Border Patrol Station for processing.

“This is a great example of how law enforcement agencies can work together to make our communities a safer place to work and live,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Alan Booth.

During processing, officers confirmed a warrant for three felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor and one felony count of third degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

The man has been transferred to the custody of the Detroit Police Department.