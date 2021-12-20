Unemployed Michiganders can claim benefits throughout the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is letting unemployed workers during the holidays still certify for benefits online using the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWam).

UIA will remain closed on Dec. 23, 24, 30, and 31 for the holidays and New Year’s. The agency is encouraging people to certify for benefits early in the week.

The UIA says certification by phone will not be available when state offices are closed for the holidays and is encouraging people to certify by Wednesday, Dec. 22.

They say due to the holidays there could be a one-or two-day delay before benefits are deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto debit cards for unemployed workers.

Unemployed workers claiming benefits in Michigan must report once every two weeks that they are unemployed to meet requirements for benefits.

Certification can be completed online through MiWAM or by phone through the Michigan Automated Response Voice Interactive Network at 1-866-638-3993.