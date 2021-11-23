Unemployed workers should certify benefits early, UIA says

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency office on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids on June 30, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In lieu of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the Unemployment Insurance Agency is encouraging people to certify for benefits sooner rather than later.

The office will be closed on Thursday, Nov, 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 to observe the holiday.

Unemployed workers can still certify for benefits online using the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM), which is available 24/7.

Those issuing a claim can additionally review their payment history and update contact information through their MiWAM account.

Claimants scheduled to certify by phone this week should do so by Wednesday, Nov. 24, as certification by phone will not be available when state offices are closed.

Due to the holiday, there may be a one or two-day delay before benefits are deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto debit cards of unemployed workers.