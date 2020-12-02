Unexpected gift offers Jackson woman new ways to give back

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Giving back. It’s something Brenda Hughes learned to do when she was a little girl, and something she does for a living now through her non-profit “Jackson Giving Back to the Community.”

“I’ve seen the struggles of my mother, and I said Brenda you can make a change. So, these are the things that I was saying as a kid,” said Founder of Jackson Giving Back to the Community, Brenda Hughes.

Now, other kids are her focus. People can come here, and get the basic items they need, like diapers, clothing, food, and toiletries. These are things she once struggled to get her hands on.

Today Hughes, and her team work with people in need every day, and she says, the need is greater than ever.

“It’s from homeless, from food, or just some need of encouragement from someone,” said Hughes.

This week, Hughes got some unexpected encouragement, through a gift from the Detroit Pistons with a signed picture, and 150 basketballs to give-out to children in her community.

“This is not real it was an honor. It was a blessing to receive something from the Pistons you know it goes to show you know that when you do right by others good things come,” said Hughes.

For the people who have been by her side the whole way, seeing Hughes get this recognition helps them all to keeping going.

“We know she’s doing the right thing because she keeps getting blessed. God keeps showing her to keep strong, keep strong, so when she gets overwhelmed it helps to know that hey, I am doing the right thing,” said Volunteer, Britany Marcia.

Hughes hopes to give the balls out to kids after they write a letter about what inspires them to be who they are.

“It is just been a blessing you guys have helped so many kids,” said Hughes.

And maybe one day these kids will give back, just like Hughes.

If you are in need, or want to give, visit the Jackson Giving Back to the Community Facebook page.