Union enacts ethics reforms in wake of federal investigation

FILE – In this March 11, 2019 file photo, Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers union addresses delegates to the union’s bargaining convention in Detroit. In recent years, Detroit automakers have been at relative peace with the UAW union because times have been good and profit-sharing checks have been fat. That all could change this week when talks open Monday, July 15 on new four-year contracts with the union representing 142,000 workers across the nation. Auto companies want to cut labor costs and end a gap with those at foreign-owned factories in the U.S. At bargaining convention in March, Jones told delegates that the union is raising strike pay and said the union would walk out if necessary. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) – The United Auto Workers union will tighten financial controls, ban contributions from employers and vendors to charities run by its officers, and hire an ethics officer in the wake of a federal corruption investigation.

Acting President Rory Gamble said in a statement Wednesday that the reforms also will include a commitment to recover misused money.

The union also will ban purchases of promotional items by training programs run jointly by Detroit’s three automakers and the union.

Gamble says that he’s committed to regaining the trust of members and make sure that misconduct never happens again.