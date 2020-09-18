Union workers strike at local Manufacturer in Jackson

In Jackson more than a dozen workers at a machine manufacturing company called Miller Tool, and Die went on strike. This comes after they weren’t able to reach an agreement on a new contract.

The family owned business has been open since 1930— spanning four generations. Leaders on the picket line say, they love working there, but the recent proposal was far away from what they feel they deserve.

“The out of pocket deductibles, and out of pocket maximum per year we pay have skyrocketed on our end, and with no wage increase to offset any of that hurts, and the biggest kick in the teeth is they want to withdraw out of our national pension,” said Local Union President, John Miller.

Those on the picket line say they are ready to begin negotiations again. Miller Tool and Die did not respond for comment in this story.