United Way helps provide 5,000 face shields to Jackson Public Schools

Boxes, and boxes filled with face shields made their way to Jackson Public Schools today from the United Way of Jackson. More than 5,000 were delivered in total. The school district says, it’s just another example of someone stepping up to fill a need.

“We really are a place where the community comes together so I feel like the relationships that we all have made have made it possible for us to protect our community,” said Director of Communications for Jackson Public Schools, Kriss Giannetti.

It’s relationships with people like Colleen Sullivan from the United Way who helped make today happen.

Sullivan’s spent the entire pandemic organizing, and distributing items to groups, and people in need. She hopes this latest donation can be a relief to parents, and that everything to keep kids, and staff safe is being done.

“As a parent myself I understand the concerns around sending our kids back, and so if we can do something to give parents some peace of mind, give teachers, and staff some peace of mind, and also protect our kids, and staff better, that’s what it is all about,” said Labor Liaison for The United Way of Jackson, Colleen Sullivan.

At Jackson Public Schools every person in the building must wear a mask, no exceptions. The school says, so far so good.

“We feel like everyone has embraced it. Our teachers know that is the best defense to keeping everyone healthy, and our kids are learning that, and I just think that it has become part of what we do. It is the new pencil box,” said Giannetti.

The United Way of Jackson still has nearly 10,000 shields that they will distribute to several other groups in need.