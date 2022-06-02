LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Multiple organizations are joining forces for a two-week virtual effort to feed families by helping stock the shelves of Michigan’s food banks and pantries.

United Way of South Central Michigan (UWSCMI) is joining the Michigan Association of United Ways, the Kellogg Company and local United Ways to put on the drive.

The second annual Summer Stock Up will raise money for more food resources between June and August, when the demand at food banks grows by 20%.

Having enough food is a basic challenge for hard-working, low-income and poverty-level households. That challenge becomes more difficult during summer, when the days get longer and children aren’t eating meals at school. Add to that the rapid rise in food costs, and families face impossible decisions like choosing between food and medicine, or food and rent.” Chris Sargen t, UWSCMI President and CEO

Donors can also make a financial gift online.

People cannot reach their full potential if they’re hungry. Kellogg’s Better Days is our promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food, including feeding 375 million people in need by the end of 2030. We are proud to stand alongside United Way in a partnership that is focused on our aligned values and creating a positive impact in our communities.” Stephanie Slingerland, Senior Director, Global Philanthropy and Social Impac

The fund drive starts June 13 and will run through June 24.

According to 2019 data from Feeding America, around 132,910 people in UWSCMI’s six-county region are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Statewide, nearly 1,300,000 people, or 1 out of every 8 Michiganders face hunger.

Last year’s Summer Stock Up raised over $63,000 and collected more than 46,000 pounds of food, helping 220 food pantries across the state.

“Summer Stock Up is one of many partnerships and initiatives we participate in to help ensure everyone has access to fresh, healthy food through summer and beyond,” Sargent said.