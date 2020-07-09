United Way of Jackson offers utility assistance

Heather Kapustka is the Program Administrator for the United Way of Jackson’s Low Income Assistance Center. She sees the struggle of Jackson families up close, and to help out during the pandemic, her team is helping people keep the lights on with a new partnership with utility companies.

“We are about helping the public, the low income, and we really put a lot of heart into to helping our clients. It’s a great program, and we are able to assist a lot of people stay warm, and keep lights on,” said Kapustka.

For assistance, go to Helpwithutilities.com and fill out an application. Kapustka says, this goes beyond just paying bills. It’s also a way for people to identify other needs, such as food assistance, and household supplies, along with personalized budget coaching.

“This is a rough time for everybody with the Covid-19 situation, and so beyond taking a little bit of burden off of this energy bill we are also able to provide them other resources that might free up some of the dollars they had to go buy a pair of shoes with,” said Kapustka.

The city is partnering with the United Way. As of today more than 170,000 pounds of food, and 132,000 basic needs items have been provided to families, but with Covid-19 not going away the need is still growing.

“It’s really going to be up to us to continue that effort, but I’m very proud of the way the city has been working with the United Way, the Community Foundation, and other organizations to respond to the community,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

The city is also using federal funds to prevent any water shutoffs.