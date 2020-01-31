United Way to host Show me the Money event Saturday

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — We’re here for you with a way to help you reach your financial goals, plan for retirement and file your taxes all in one location.

The United Way Captial Area is hosting it’s annual Show Me the Money Day event on Saturday. The resource fair will have financial workshops and tips on how to manage your credit.

If you call 211, you can set up an appointing for Saturday to get free help with your tax returns.

The event is free to the public and there will be vendors, free lunch and prize giveaways.

The Show me the Money day is being held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the South Washington Office Complex, 2500 S. Washington Avenue, Lansing.