University of Michigan research aims to help identify areas in need

The numbers are overwhelming. In the state, nearly 30% of households were struggling to get by before the pandemic, according to new research from the University of Michigan Poverty Solutions. The school hopes the numbers will help groups identify areas that are most in need.

“We really wanted to do work that was meaningful to the communities around the state, so that we can provide information, and potential solutions to some of the challenges that many of these families are facing,” said Associate Director for Poverty Solutions, and UM Professor, Kristin Seefeldt.

Research shows that in Jackson, one in three people are currently living around the poverty line.

During this crisis, the United Way in Jackson has raised more than $280,000 to help provide basic needs, but the organization also wants to focus on long-term solutions.

“I see us in the next year really focusing on housing because getting people into stable housing first, and foremost allows them to build that structure, and then reassessing really person by person, household by household, what they need to get back on their feet, and become sustainable again,” said President, and CEO of the United Way of Jackson.

Research also shows that nearly 40% of Jackson households are run by a single parent.

“Many of these adults have kids that they need to feed, and now need to educate,” said Seefeldt.

The United Way says it is working hard to get funding for laptops, and hot spots for kids.

There is more information on resources for children, and families at the link below.

https://www.cityofjackson.org/913/JCAN-Community-Resources