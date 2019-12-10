University of Michigan researchers make AR system for disabled, able-bodied people

Michigan

by: , Mike Householder

Posted: / Updated:

AP Images

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A University of Michigan research team has created an augmented reality system that allows people with different levels of mobility to play and exercise together.

The research prototype of iGYM projects a court onto the floor and can host several games, including one that is a hybrid of soccer and air hockey. Players are surrounded by a circle that can be expanded to strike virtual targets, such as a ball player can guide into their opponent’s goal. Professor Roland Graf and his team are looking for partners to bring iGym to the market.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar