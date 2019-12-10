University of Michigan researchers make AR system for disabled, able-bodied people

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A University of Michigan research team has created an augmented reality system that allows people with different levels of mobility to play and exercise together.

The research prototype of iGYM projects a court onto the floor and can host several games, including one that is a hybrid of soccer and air hockey. Players are surrounded by a circle that can be expanded to strike virtual targets, such as a ball player can guide into their opponent’s goal. Professor Roland Graf and his team are looking for partners to bring iGym to the market.