BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — After a “mass drug overdose event” at a Battle Creek home, the county’s health department is recommending several steps to reduce the risk of overdose.

It happened Nov. 23 at a private residence. After the 911 call, at least 10 people were found unresponsive with decreased breathing, the Calhoun County Public Health Department said Wednesday in a release.

Nobody died, although seven people were evaluated in an emergency department, according to the release. The health department said naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses, and rescue breathing saved lives.

In this case, health officials said they suspected people meant to use cocaine but did not know an opioid, like fentanyl, was likely also present, leading to opioid overdose. They compared the event to April’s series of deadly overdoses in Kalamazoo County.

Alcohol use also complicated the situation in Battle Creek, according to the health department.

CCPHD said the best way to prevent overdoses is to avoid drugs. But for those who use drugs, it provided the following recommendations:

Know that co-using substances like alcohol increases the risk of overdose.

Be aware that unknown substances could be present in drugs.

Have naloxone available in case an opioid is present in drugs like cocaine or methamphetamine.

Go slow, do not go alone and have a designated person who is alert and can help in the case of an overdose.

Know that an opioid overdose can entail decreased or no breathing, blue skin or lips, small eye pupils or an inability to wake up.

Respond to an opioid overdose with breathing assessment, rescue breathing and naloxone. Rescue breathing is essential if a person has decreased or no breathing.

Health officials reminded the public that Michigan’s Good Samaritan law prevents drug possession charges if you are seeking medical assistance for an overdose.

The health department in Battle Creek, located at 190 E. Michigan Ave., distributes free naloxone and overdose response kits. Several other distribution centers are located throughout Calhoun County. You can find a complete list online.