Unvaccinated residents are filling Michigan hospitals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases reached a new high this week with over four thousand patients hospitalized.

Mich. reached 70% of residents 16 and older who have received their first vaccine dose, but cases are surging in the unvaccinated population.

New data from the Mich. Health & Hospital Association (MHA) showcases that the majority of Michigan residents seriously sick with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan health systems (MHA) are advising residents to get vaccinated to avoid additional strain on health care systems that are having a difficult time responding.

“The data is clear: if you are unvaccinated, you are risking hospitalization or death,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We have a safe and effective vaccine that is quite literally saving lives. Michigan residents absolutely need to get vaccinated to keep their loved ones safe this holiday.”

Research from MHA has discovered that 756% of COVID patients are unvaccinated, 87% of COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated and 88% of COVID ventilator patients are unvaccinated.

Mich. health care systems are struggling to keep up with the demand based off the increase of COVID-19 patients.

The COVID-19 omicron variant has not been found in the state and the MDHHS is actively monitoring it.

MDHHS has issued a public health advisory that all Michiganders, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in indoor public settings and those who are not fully vaccinated or who are immunocompromised should avoid large crowds or gatherings.