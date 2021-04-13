UofM deactivates building access for students not complying with COVID-19 tests

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WLNS)—The University of Michigan denied students who failed to take mandatory COVID-19 tests access to their non-residential buildings.

According to the University of Michigan’s Record newspaper, the university requires students who live, work, learn, or access campus buildings to complete weekly COVID-19 tests through their Community Sampling and Tracking Program.

The University of Michigan allegedly sent emails to nearly 718 graduate, undergraduate, and professional students on April 12, 2020 to spread awareness about their current guidelines. The University uses “Mcards” to give individuals access to nonresidential buildings.

The University of Michigan’s Record newspaper was issued this statement from Robert Ernst, associate vice president of student life for health and wellness, and executive director of University Health Service. ““Despite our excitement and optimism around expanded eligibility and opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines, at this point of the pandemic, when around others we must continue the practices of social distancing, wearing a mask, routine testing and other proven mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

The University of Michigan will reactivate Mcards when individuals get a COVID-19 test, or submit an exemption test.

For more information you can email: COVID19TestingComplaince@umich.edu