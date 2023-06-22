EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A judge has not made a decision on if a Michigan man accused of planning a shooting at an East Lansing synagogue should stay behind bars.

In Grand Rapids, a preliminary hearing took place for a 19-year-old man accused of planning to attack members of an East Lansing synagogue. Investigators say they found a list of weapons on the suspect’s phone along with a date for the attack.

“The issue at the table at the end here was whether he would be detained as the prosecution moves forward. The judge decided not to reach a decision today,” Michigan Western District U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

Last Friday, 19-year-old Seann Pietela of Pickford in the Upper Peninsula was arrested by the FBI.

Pietela, the man accused of planning an attack on an East Lansing synagogue.

Officials say he communicated with others on Instagram about neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism and the intent to mimic past mass shooters.

“We believe that defendant Pietela poses a significant threat to the public and we believe he should be detained,” Totten said.

When investigators searched Pietela’s home, they say they found a note on his phone that pointed to the Shaarey Zedek Congregation in East Lansing.

Rabbi Amy Bigman said a court document revealed that Pietela spent some time in the area.

“He lived in the Lansing area for one school year recently and so somehow he heard of our congregation, but I don’t know him,” said Bigman.

Documents also say that the teen had a specific date for when he and someone from New Zealand would carry out the attack. March 15th of next year. The anniversary of two mass shootings in New Zealand back in 2019.

“Unfortunately, we live in a crazy time and so we do the best that we can to be as safe as we can in this world,” Bigman said.

Bigman said officials contacted her after Pietela was in custody and that she’s heard from Representative Elissa Slotkin and East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon.

Bigman said making the building more safe and secure is her top priority.

A decision on whether Pietela will remain in jail should come next week.