UPDATE: 100 million impacted by Capitol One data breach

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Capital One Financial Corporation’s recent data breach will impact over 100 million individuals.

The company said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised, however, 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers of its customers were compromised.

Consumers and small businesses who applied for a Capital One credit card between 2005 and early 2019 are most at risk.

The Attorney General’s Office is seeking additional information about the breach through a letter to Capital One to determine its impact to Michigan residents.

