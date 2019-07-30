UPDATE: 100 million impacted by Capitol One data breach

DETROIT (WLNS/AP) — The latest on the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.

Refresh this page throughout the Democratic debate for live updates.

UPDATE (5:37 p.m.): 10 candidates take the stage tonight including:

-U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont-U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts-The mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg-Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas-U.S. Sen. Amy Klobchar of Minnesota-U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio-Montana Gov. Steve Bullock-Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland-Former governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper-Author Marianne Williamson

The candidates take the stage tonight at 8 p.m.