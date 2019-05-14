UPDATE: 4-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert earlier today

UPDATE: The missing 4-year-old girl has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Kentwood police issued an Amber Alert earlier today for a missing 4-year-old girl considered endangered, according to our sister station WOODTV.

Faith Cyndora Martinez was last seen with her mother, Pettra Aliesha Yahya, 30. Police say the mother made threats to harm herself and her daughter.

Faith is about three feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She is light-skinned and has long curly brown hair as well as brown eyes.

The mother was last seen driving a red 2005 Buick Rendezvous with the license plate of EBD 2873.

The alert went out around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and anyone with information on Faith, Pettra or the vehicle is urged to call the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 698 – 6580.