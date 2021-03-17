Update: $500 reward for info leading to arrest of person who shot this dog

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A $500 reward is now being offered to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest and conviction of the responsible for shooting this dog, Big Busterson.

If you know this dog, or have any information as to what happened, please contact our Intake and Cruelty Manager, Liz Kowal at lkowal@AdoptLansing.org, or call the shelter at (517) 626-6060.

Despite being shot, Big Busterson is doing well, and is almost ready to find his new family. Please keep checking our website, as he may be available today, or later this week.

#AdoptLansing #SeekingHelp #JusticeForBigBusterson