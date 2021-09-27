UPDATE: All 3 victims in Eaton County homicides were part of suspect’s family

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, Sept. 24, the Eaton county Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying 23-year-old Daniel Sougstad was a subject in a triple homicide and he was not in police custody.

Today, ECSO is saying that all three people who were killed were members of Sougstad’s family.

ECSO says deputies were first called to the 10000 block of Bishop Hwy for an unknown 911 call. Shortly after, a neighbor called and said a little girl had shown up to their house with a foot injury.

The neighbor said they heard screaming and shots coming from the house next door.

When ECSO deputies got to the house of the original 911 call, they found three adults shot dead.

ECSO says the deputies quickly developed a potential suspect and alerts were sent out looking for Daniel Sougstad.

Early the next morning, Sougstad was stopped and arrested by police in Ingham County. He was arrested without incident.

ECSO says it was not a random act of violence.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time and ECSO says they will give another update later this week.

Sougstad is currently being held at the Eaton County Jail on three counts of open murder and three counts of felony firearm.