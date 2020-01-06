Update: Brutal details revealed of Kevin Bacon murder

Court documents are giving a gruesome details into the killing of a Swartz Creek man on Christmas Eve or early Christmas Day.

>>>NOTE: SOME OF THESE DETAILS ARE GRAPHIC

According to the records, Kevin Bacon had been stabbed in the back, his throat cut and his body hung by his ankles.

Part of him were also eaten.

Bacon was found in the home of suspect Mark Latunski near Morrice in Shiawassee County.

Latunski was arrested and has been charged with murder and mutilating a body.

According to our media partners at MLive, Latunski told police he admitted to hanging Bacon from the ceiling rafters and eating parts of Bacon’s body.