UPDATE: Burn ban lifted in Meridian Township

Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) –The Burn Ban that was put into effect Thursday, March 18 has been lifted in Meridian Township.

“While we are lifting the burn ban at this point, we do still want the public to exercise caution while burning with respect to wind conditions,” stated Meridian Township Fire Inspector Tavis Millerov in a press release.

Residents should be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire such as outdoor grilling, smoking materials, chain saws and all-terrain vehicles.

This guidance comes amid recent fires in the Mid-Michigan area:

These have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. It is never permissible to burn garbage, leaves, brush, grass clippings, or building materials in the Township.

The Meridian Township Fire Department reminds residents that they must have a burn permit on file with the Fire Department in order to conduct any Recreational or Rural Residential burning. Burn permits are valid for one year at no cost:

Recreational Fire Permits: The purpose of the recreational fire pit is to cook food or to gather around for ceremony or pleasure. A recreational fire is a below ground-level hole, with non-combustible sides, that can contain a fire. To obtain a Recreational Fire Permit, register online at http://bit.ly/MTRecreationalFirePermit.

Rural Residential (RR) Open Burning Permits: Most properties in the Township are eligible only for a Recreational Fire Permit due to the zoning and size of the parcel. Properties zoned rural residential (RR) AND over 1 acre in size are eligible for both permits.

Open burning is limited to only those materials that grow on the lot. To obtain a permit for RR Open burning, please call Station 91 at 517.853.4791 and request a permit on the day you would like to burn.

If the conditions are appropriate, Fire Department personnel will come to the location of the proposed fire and inspect the site. If the site is approved, a permit will be issued for that year.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Meridian Township Fire Department non-emergency number at 517.853.4700. If it is an emergency, please dial 911.